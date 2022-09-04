ZEC Silent On Hefty Nominal Fees

By A Correspondent- The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has refused to say whether it will reduce its hefty nomination fees for aspiring candidates or not after the majority of opposition political parties expressed their disapproval.

A letter by ZEC in response to a challenge on the fees indicates a meeting will soon be called to consider grievances raised by three activists represented by the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR

Rusty Markham, an MDC Alliance MP, Egypt Dzinemunhezva, a former presidential candidate, and student leader Tapiwa Chiriga lodged a complaint with ZEC and gave it a 72-hour ultimatum to withdraw Statutory Instrument 144/2022 gazetted by government.

The letter, signed by ZEC deputy chairperson Rodney Kiwa, indicated that the elections management body will sit and consider the nomination fees. It reads:

Reference is made to the above subject matter and to your letter dated 23 August 2022 regarding the same. The contents thereof have been noted. We shall revert to you once the matter has been deliberated upon by the full commission.

ZEC recently announced new nomination fees that will see all Presidential candidates parting with US$20 000, legislators US$1 000 and US$100 for councillors and senators.

In 2018, Presidential candidates paid US$1 000.

