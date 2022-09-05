DeMbare Edge Harare City

Dynamos returned to winning ways following their 2-1 victory over Harare City in Castle Lager Premiership Matchday 26 on Sunday.

The Glamour Boys had dropped points in the previous round after drawing against ZPC Kariba.

Ralph Kawondera opened the scoring for the hosts in the 14th minute, pouncing on a rebound off Godknows Murwira’s free kick.

City leveled the terms courtesy of Donald Mudadi’s effort on the 27th minute.

However, Dembare restored their lead towards the end of the first half through Emmanuel Paga.

The result put Dynamos on 49 points, six behind table toppers FC Platinum.

Harare City, on the other hand, remained in the relegation zone in 16th place with twenty-three points.

Elsewhere, Perfect Chikwende’s solitary strike helped Bulawayo Chiefs to a 1-0 victory over Black Rhinos.

ZPC Kariba beat Tenax 2-0, while Triangle United cruised to a 3-0 win against Bulawayo City.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

