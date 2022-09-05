Mnangagwa Loses Bulilima Polls

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party defeated Zanu PF in by-elections held in Bulilima on Saturday.

CCC won two out of the three by-elections despite intimidation of voters by the Zanu PF regime.

CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson, Stephen Sarkozy Chuma wrote on Twitter:

“Bulilima is yellow! @CCCZimbabwe dazzles in rural areas. These are the signs of @nelsonchamisa 2023 presidential election victory. #FakaPressure #FreeNyatsime16.”

According to CCC spokesperson, Fadzayi Mahere, the party won despite violence and rampant intimidation of voters.

“The CCC wins elections despite the odds including bussing of voters, violence, intimidation, voters’ roll irregularities & the banning of our campaign activities. We salute the brave citizens of Bulilima for choosing change notwithstanding the manipulated electoral environment.”

See the results below…

BY ELECTION RESULTS:

Bulilima

Ward 1

CCC 385

Zanu 315

PPP 12

CGC 07

Winner: CCC candidate Ephraim Moyo

Ward 16

CCC 131

ZANU PF 118

ZAPU 34

Winner: CCC candidate Makhadi Moyo

Ward 14

CCC – 332

Zanu PF – 459

ZAPU- 18

Winner – Zanu PF

