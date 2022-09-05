Sikhala Poisoned In Remand Prison

By- Prison officials Sunday invited the family of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala at Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison, asking for urgent help over suspected poisoning in his prison cell.

Sikhala, who has been arrested on several occasions, was said to be vomiting and the prison officials summoned the legislator’s family to bring a private doctor for urgent treatment.

The Zengeza West legislator’s aide Frederick Masarirevhu told NewsDay that Sikhala’s wife was called by prison officials over a suspected case of poisoning.

“It’s true, Sikhala is not okay. I spoke with his wife and she informed me that the legislator has been vomiting and we are in touch with doctors for urgent assistance.

“Mrs Sikhala is currently on her way to Chikurubi Maximum Prison and a team of doctors is expected to follow. This is surprising considering that I had an hour-long conversation with him on Saturday. From what I hear, he is not in good shape and we wait to hear the exact condition from the medical team,” Masarirevhu said.

Sikhala’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa confirmed the incident, but said she was out of the country.

No further information was made available at the time of going to print.

“That is what I have been told, but I have not seen him because I am out of the country,” Mtetwa said.

NewsDay contacted the ZPCS officials who failed to respond by the time of going to print.

Sikhala, who is the CCC vice-national chairperson, human rights lawyer and legislator, was arrested on June 14 after violence broke out in Nyatsime, Chitungwiza, during the funeral wake of Moreblessing Ali, a CCC activist who was killed by a suspected Zanu PF activist, Pius Mukandi Jamba.

Sikhala is in prison for allegedly inciting unrest and defeating the course of justice.

The State alleges that he posted a video on social media that was intended at misleading the police who were investigating the death of Ali.

He was arrested alongside Godfrey Sithole, a CCC MP for Chitungwiza North and 13 party activists.

The charge of obstructing the course of justice were levelled against him when he was already in remand prison.

He has applied for bail five times without success.

-NewsDay

