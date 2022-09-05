Son Torments Mom Over Beerhall Friends

After the death of her husband two years ago Grace Ngwenya’s life took a turn for the worst. Her son, Trymore Ngwenya has been tormenting her.

Whenever he is from a booze, he makes noise and brands her a pr0stitute.

He does not stop at that as he would hurl insults at her and threaten to poison her and her grandchildren. Grace said efforts to talk to her son have been in vain because Trymore does not want to have a word with her.

Sadly, when she engages him, an argument always ensues and he would beat her and even threaten to set her on fire in her sleep.

These threat have caused her much fear, forcing her to dash to Western Commonage Court to apply for a protection order.

In her affidavit she said: “I’m applying for a protection order against my son who is tormenting me because whenever he is from a booze, he accuses me of being involved in s3_xual affairs with my drinking mates. I have tried by all means to tell him that I’m not in love with them but he does not believe me.

“He insults me by calling me a pr0stitute and when I try to explain to him he beats me up and he even threatened to poison me and my grandchildren as such I fear that he will kill me. I pray that the court will grant me a protection order.”

The presiding magistrate Jeconia Prince Ncube granted the troubled Grace a protection order. Trymore was ordered to desist from physically and verbally abusing his mother.

— BMetro

