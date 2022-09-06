Former G40 Leaders Remember Mugabe

Former Zanu PF leaders who were expelled following the November 2017 military coup have remember the late founding President Robert Mugabe who died on 6 September 2019 at a hospital in Singapore.

Saviour Kasukuwere who was the party National Commissar said he will not betray the people of Zimbabwe by moving away from the teachings and directions he learnt from Mugabe.

Savior Kasukuwere: We remember the founding father, liberator, educationist and leader, President Mugabe. Today, 3 years ago you were promoted to glory. The teachings and direction you gave us remain unmatched. We will not betray you and indeed our great people of Zimbabwe. The marathon continues.

Jealousy Mawarire had this to say: On this day,the 6th of September,three years ago, President Mugabe left us. U fought your fight Gushungo, continue resting in peace,your inspiration, unwavering stand on priciples & tenacity to resist colonial subjugation drives us, it’s a legacy you left us with. Tinokunda chete

