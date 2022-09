Fresh Onslaught On Haruzivishe?

By- The magistrates’ Court in Harare has issued a warrant for the arrest of CCC activist Makomborero Haruzivishe.

The warrant of arrest was issued after the activist failed to attend court.

Haruzivishe spent 14 months in remand prison and was released in January.

He says he is facing public order offences.

