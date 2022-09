Concerns Over Hon Sikhala’s Health

By Farai D Hove | The incarcerated Zengeza West MP Job Sikhala has fallen seriously ill in prison.

Sikhala is “currently vomiting, and struggling to walk,” his wife told ZimEye.

She added saying,

“I Am at Chikurubi”

The MP’s lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa was at the time of writing to facilitate for the MP’s hospitalisation.

