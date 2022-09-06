ZimEye
Extremely concerned by reports from Chikurubi maximum prison regarding the health condition of Hon @JobSikhala1.Just been in touch with the family who are equally and extremely concerned. We continue to pray and fight for the release of all the @Nyatsime16 political prisoners. pic.twitter.com/cREOm5CPb1— nelson chamisa (@nelsonchamisa) September 5, 2022
