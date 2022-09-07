CCC Raps “Captured” Madhuku

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change has slammed Professor Lovemore Madhuku for attempting to romanticize the people’s struggle.

In a statement, CCC Namibia described Professor Madhuku as a man of shallow thinking.

This follows Professor Madhuku’s assertion that Hon Job Sikhala’s incarceration is a result of his party’s arrogance.

Read CCC Namibia statement:

Do we need political negotiations to get bail?

CCC Namibia interrogates captured Madhuku Lovemore.

07 September 2022

Citizens who subscribe to the yellow train in Namibia are infuriated at the shallow and myopic thinking of the whole professor Lovemore Madhuku, the NCA president. It is quite disturbing that an objective officer of the law could advocate for political negotiations between ZANU-PF and the Citizens Coalition for Change(CCC) so that the incarcerated Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole and the Nyatsime 14 can be released from jail. His perception does not conform to his status as a leader of a genuine opposition party committed to fighting judiciary capture and the selective application of the law.

Madhuku said that the perpetual incarceration of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and other political prisoners is a product of his party’s arrogance. He postulated that if CCC was part of Polad, Sikhala and others could have gotten bail a long time ago because of negotiations. Shockingly, a lawyer now believes in negotiating and begging freedom instead of pushing ZANU-PF to respect the rule of law and constitutionalism. Bail is a right enshrined in the supreme law of the country. Sikhala, Godfrey and the Nyatsime 14 deserve bail just like Wadyajena, Prisca Mupfumira, Obadiah Moyo, and many ZANU-PF looters who are walking scot-free after stealing the national cake.

It is quite pathetic that those who should stand firm in defending fundamental human freedoms are the ones instigating law fare and interference with the judiciary by the politically inept ZANU-PF. Instead of blaming the system, defiant Madhuku chose to blame the victims of state repression, this is satanic and stupid. Citizens in Namibia would like to make it categorically clear that the change champions shall never sell the struggle for three pieces of silver. Social Democrats believe that justice and equality before the law is a prerequisite in a purported constitutional democracy.

His nasty comments came when the Sikhala family received touching and saddening news that our champion, Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, was vomiting, struggling to walk, and was having diarrhoea. It was alleged that some people entered his cell at Chikurubi Maximum Prison during his absence and this is a case of suspected food poisoning. Madhuku, as a lawyer, must uphold the provisions of the constitution not to aid ZANU-PF satanists to abuse the law, especially against the genuine voices confronting state-sponsored abductions and high levels of human butchery.

It has become clear that Madhuku is a ZANU-PF puppet masquerading as a change seeker. Citizens in Namibia are now convinced that this moron was surely bought to defend the devil. We anticipated that Madhuku was going to sympathize with the victims of this selective application of the law but he chose to side with the oppressor. It is now a public secret that he sacrificed the struggle for a single twin cab he had received from Polad. Madhuku and NCA must be called to order. Selling the people’s struggle because of one car given to him is not only pathetic but sadist as well.

Let’s all register to vote against these shenanigans, belly politicians like this wayward Madhuku will only surrender our beautiful nation to the dogs. We should target 6 million voters for change in 2023.

FreeJobSaroWiwaSikhala

freegodfreysithole

FreeTheNyatsime14

FreeStephenNdundu

MadhukuMustFall

GetWellSoonMukomaJobSaroWiwaSikhala

CCCNamibiaWishesYouASpeedRecovery

AllShallBeWell.

Citizens Coalition For Change Namibia

Rundu Branch Interim Spokesperson

Robson Ruhanya

