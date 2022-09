Chitungwiza Teen Found

By Ezra Tshisa Sibanda

The young teenage girl Kyla Bathabile Zikhali who has been missing for over a week has been finally located, found alive and well in Chitungwiza.

Thank you so much for sharing and spreading the missing person report from this page. Someone has contacted the family after seeing the message and they have spoken to the teenager. Kyla will be United with her family tonight.

