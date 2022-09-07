ZimEye
This picture circulating claimed to be of Evidence Chihera is not at all of the sociallite. It is on sale, as part of the image archive on a website, https://t.co/gThQoqRH2u where it was at the time of writing costing USD40,00 pic.twitter.com/0z2q5HimYA— ZimEye (@ZimEye) September 7, 2022
