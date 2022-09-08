CCC, Madhuku Sparring Continues

Tinashe Sambiri|President Nelson Chamisa’s CCC party has clashed with Professor Lovemore Madhuku over the latter’s remarks on Hon Job Sikhala’s incarceration.

Madhuku accused CCC of arrogance and the party responded by describing the NCA leader as a “dull professor.”

Below is CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba response to Professor Madhuku’s remarks:

In which constitutional democracy is bail negotiated between prosecutors & a political party?

Which constitutional democracy makes the grant of bail dependent on one’s political affiliation? Where would that leave the right to equal protection of the law? Stop gaslighting.

I suppose that Prof Madhuku in this instance, had either smoked or imbibed something very detrimental to his otherwise fine legal brains!

