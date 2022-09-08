Confusion Reigns In CCC Over Continued Detention Of Sikhala And Madhuku Remarks

By Jane Mlambo| National Constitutional Assembly (NCA) leader Professor Lovemore Madhuku’s remarks that only dialogue will help set free Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala and the Nyatsime 16 have exposed serious divisions in the Citizens Coalition for Change with party leaders expressing diverging views on the issue.

In a circulating video, Madhuku said “The issues of Job Sikhala and others could have been resolved by a dialogue process.”

“The CCC members are now victims of their political party that refuses to dialogue and refuses to be part of POLAD,” Madhuku added.

But CCC Spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere reacted angrily to Madhuku’s remarks saying he was being intellectually dishonest as the Prosecutor General was supposed to act impartially.

“With all due respect, this is intellectually dishonest, Professor Madhuku.

“Section 260 of the Constitution enshrines the independence of the Prosecutor-General. The PG must be impartial & is not subject to the direction or control of anyone, not even Emmerson Mnangagwa. That’s the law,” Mahere said.

Biti also weighed in saying Madhuku’s remarks were were shocking and regrettable.

“Lovemore Madhuku’s remarks are shocking and regrettable. They are so outrageous in their defiance of logic,” Biti said.

However, CCC Secretary General Charlton Hwende echoed Madhuku’s sentiments saying if the party does not act, Sikhala and the Nyatsime 16 will rot in jail, repeating the call for political engagement.

“The situation of our MPs Hon Job Sikhala &Godfrey Sithole plus the Nyatsime Cdes is very depressing. If we don’t act these Cdes will not be released soon and some might even die in detention. Political Prisoners requires either Mass Action or Political Engagement to be released,” said Hwende.

Sikhala and Sithole together with the Nyatsime 16 have been in remand prison for 86 days and have been denied bail five times.

They were arrested in June and charged with inciting public violence at the funeral of slain activist Moreblessing Ali.

