Gokwe Mukuru Armed Robbers Arrested

By- Police have arrested five suspects, who are part of a nine-member gang that pounced on a Mukuru outlet in Gokwe and got away with cash and cellphones among other valuables in a daring raid.

The five have been arraigned on robbery charges.

Alpha Hove (20), Maxwell Moyo (25), Shepherd Chapanda (20) all from Kadoma, Viwe Mashiyi (33) from Harare and Aaron Mavhengere of Gokwe North were arrested by alert detectives with the assistance of the members of public.

The robbers reportedly got away with US$2 500 and $20 500 from the Mukuru outlet at Nembudziya Business Centre and US$120 and cellphones from Mutora Pharmacy.

Police are still hunting for the remaining four gangsters who managed to escape during the melee. Magistrate Mr Hillary Ndlovu remanded the gang to today for further remand.

According to papers before the court, on 30 August around 4PM, the gang pounced on Mukuru outlet at Nembudziya Business Centre in Gokwe North while armed with unregistered pistols, knives and catapults among other weapons.

“One of the accused persons produced a pistol and pointed it at Phineas Nisbet Sibanda who was manning the outlet demanding cash. One of the suspects drew a knife and stabbed Sibanda before they took US$2 500, ZW$20 500 and cellphones,” read court papers.

Upon realising that police detectives were parked outside and monitoring them the accused opened fire, injuring one of the officers.

As the others were exchanging fire with police details, one of the accused armed with a pistol, proceeded to Mutora Pharmacy and aimed a pistol at one Doctor Mutero demanding cash before he forcibly took US$120 and cellphones.

Some of the accused sped off in a getaway vehicle while some were apprehended by the detectives with the assistance of members of the public. Mr Malvern Nzombe represented the State.

-State media

