We Don’t Support Gay Rights- Hichilema

By-The President of Zambia, Hakainde Hichilema, says his administration does not support gay rights.

In a video circulating on social media, Hichillema was captured saying his party has never supported gay rights.

HH’s anti-gay attitude has been seen by many to contradict the west, which has shown support for the new Zambia President.

Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema says his government does not support lesbian and gay rights, in a move that is likely to rattle the West, international human rights groups and bodies like the United Nations which back the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community. pic.twitter.com/px1GErSkhz — TheNewsHawks (@NewsHawksLive) September 6, 2022

