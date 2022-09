President Chamisa Mourns Veteran Of People’s Struggle

In Mbare we lay to Rest Mbuya Mazani

a strong member of the prodemocracy movement.

One of the stalwarts of the democratic struggle who stood in principles and unshaken during the tough times of the struggle.

Many people dither and oscillate when it’s get tougher.

They prefer easy route, fall for the trinkets and trappings of the enemy in Harare.

Thank you mbuya Idah for this great sacrifice.

Rest in power…CCC

