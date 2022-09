Zivhu Plucks Off Madhuku Feathers

Tinashe Sambiri|Controversial former Zanu PF MP for Chivi South Constituency, Killer Zivhu, has declared that MDC leader, Mr Douglas Togarasei Mwonzora is an admirer of Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s party.

Zivhu also tore into NCA leader, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, for accusing CCC of causing Job Sikhala’s incarceration.

“Prof Madhuku vanoda kuti CCC ikumbire bail ra Job Sikhala from a political Party, zvakafanana nekukumbira hembe dzako kumunhu wakumbira, his first condition ndoyokuti don’t report me to police, Advocate Mtetwa is a senior lawyer moti vakatadza here kukumbira from Prosecutors.

Munhu wose wakakurira mu Zanu anoda Zanu, chero akapengereka unodzoka mu Zanu chete, honai Obert Gutu, Chebundo, Bhasikiti, Mwonzora, Madhuku, Rinda, Matutu, nevamwe vakawanda vari munzira…,” said Zivhu.

