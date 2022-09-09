Mai TT Burns US$6000 Wedding Gown

By- Socialite and Comedienne Felistus Murata, known as Mai TT, said she burnt her wedding gown to forget about her marriage with the US-based Tinashe Maphosa.

Mai TT told H-Metro that burning the wedding garment, valued at US$6 000, following the collapse of her short-lived marriage to Maphosa signified that not everything is meant to be sold. She said:

I can never sell my pain to anyone. I did my prayers and wiped my tears with that gown, which is symbolic that not everything is meant to be sold.

This is a personal matter and I’m expecting answers from it.

Nobody influences me, I influenced myself and my tears never fall in vain.

No amount can pay back the pain of betrayal.

That gown will be my contact.

… I’ve burnt it in public and the answer will return where I burnt it from.

Mai TT’s wedding ceremony in April this year reportedly gobbled up US$100 000 and left her neck-deep in debt.

But soon after the wedding, Mai TT started claiming that Tinashe was a smooth and shrewd criminal.

She said her estranged husband has perfected the art of planning his moves, before striking to manipulate his victims.

