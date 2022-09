Mamombe, Chimbiri Ruling Court Ruling-Magistrate In No Show

Spread the love

By James Gwati- The court Friday deferred the ruling against CCC members Joana Mamombe and Cecilia Chimbiri after the presiding magistrate failed to show up.

The three were expecting a ruling on their discharge application at the State’s close.

Chief Magistrate Mrs Faith Mushure was not available to deliver the ruling.

The duo made their application after the State, led by Mr Michael Reza, led all its witnesses.

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...