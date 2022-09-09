Mhurushomana Wins Legal Battle Against ZIFA

Spread the love

A former ZIFA employee, Lazurus Mhurushomana, has won a long standing legal battle with the country’s football governing body over salary areas owed to him.

Mhurushomana was an administrator at ZIFA before he was retrenched in 2004 and has had a perennial battle with the national association in which he has been demanding salary arrears owed to him, which have accumulated interest.

The salary amounts to US$235 029,34 and US$22,320 in allowances for telephone and fuel for the period covering 2004 to 2009.

He also added US$18 000 as his annual salary from July 2010 and December 2017 at a rate of US$1 500 per month.

A garnishee order was placed on ZIFA accounts in 2019, but the executive board at that time received a tip-off and managed to transfer the savings to an individual account belonging to Philemon Machana before Mhurushomana could access the funds.

The court has ruled again and ordered the plaintiff to attach ZIFA’s properties worth US$518 331,18.

The ruling has also granted Mhurushomana access to several Zifa Ecobank accounts at the Sam levy Branch in Borrowdale, Harare.

The development delivers another blow to the new ZIFA board that took the office in May.

The Gift Banda-led executive was ordered by CAF to stop using any funds received from continental body and FIFA as the FA is still under sanctions.

FIFA suspended ZIFA’s membership following suspension of Felton Kamambo and Machana by the SRC.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...