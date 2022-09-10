Mnangagwa A Heartless Hypocrite – Mudzuri

Spread the love

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa is a heartless hypocrite, former Zaka Central MP Harrison Mudzuri has said.

Mudzuri, who is the PTUZ national coordinator, took a swipe at Mr Mnangagwa for maliciously causing the suffering of teachers.

The former MP further blamed Mr Mnangagwa for deliberately punishing teachers due to “perceived political reasons.”

“Teachers working under terrible conditions are insulted by being paid 40000 rtgs.

The govt of Zimbabwe is heartless.”

Responding to @zenzele’s tweet on Mr Mnangagwa’s remarks about genocide in Rwanda, Mudzuri said:

“What a hypocrite!”

@zenzele wrote on Twitter:

“This (see picture) is what Mnangagwa wrote in the Visitors book at the @Kigali_Memorial. #Asakhe #Gukurahundi.”

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...