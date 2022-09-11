CCC Mobilization Targets Rural Communities

Tinashe Sambiri| The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Zanu PF regime is running scared as a result of CCC’s rising popularity.

According to CCC deputy spokesperson, Gift Ostallos Siziba, the Zanu PF regime is desperate to arrest the wave of change.

Below is Ostallos’ statement:

Reasserting the case of democracy!

We are building the Mass democratic preject from below.

Our disruptive strategic interventions and program of action has sent shivers to the opponents’ camp.

Regime troglodytes running post to pillar to try and dismantle, demobilize and destabilize the Alternative.

But is this part of the countryside fellow Africans the people are clearer that ever.

They want change and to them CCC as led by President Nelson Chamisa is a credible vehicle to bring that Change.

