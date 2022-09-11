Ken Sharpe to Face Private Prosecution For Defrauding Harare Businessman

By A Correspondent| Controversial Harare land developer Kenneth Raydon Sharpe could soon face the music for defrauding his former business partner George Katsimberis who is pushing to have the self exiled land Baron prosecuted privately.

Through his lawyers Warara and Associates, Katsimberis made a follow-up to an earlier letter written to the Prosecutor General on 26 July 2022 applying for a private prosecution certificate.

Kenneth Raydon Sharpe, the man at the centre of the controversial land dealings in Harare

“We make reference to our letter of 26 July 2022 which was received at your officers on 27 July 2022 but has not been replied.

“Please be advised that our client wants this issue to be dealt with without further delays because it has delayed for a long time” reads Warara and Associates letter to the Prosecutor General.

In its response, the Acting Deputy Prosecutor General J Uladi wrote back to Warara informing Katsimberis that the docket against Sharpe was now in his possession.

“We advise that it took time for the relevant police station to submit the docket. However it was recently submitted,” said Uladi.

Sharpe reportedly fraudulently pulled out of a joint venture agreement with Katsimberis prejudicing the latter of more than US$1 Million which he had invested to develop Pokugara Estate which is at the corner of Teviotdale and Whitwell Road in Borrowdale West.

Sharpe claimed that Katsimberis had entered into an agreement with Pokugara Estate instead of Pokugara Properties.

