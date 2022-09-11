Trio Die At Funeral

By A Correspondent- Three people died at a funeral on Friday morning in the Igava area of Marondera after they were hit by a car.

They were at the funeral of liberation war hero Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Superintendent Editor Chimimba.

ZRP national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the tragic incident to the State media.

The now-deceased were hit by the car as mourners were preparing to go for burial at the Mashonaland East Provincial Heroes Acre.

One person, a police officer who was a member of the ZRP Band died on the spot while a two-year-old toddler and an elderly woman were seriously injured and later succumbed to their injuries at Marondera Provincial Hospital.

Asst Comm Nyathi said investigations are underway to establish what transpired.

