Waverley Blankets’ Aron Vico To Be Privately prosecuted

By Farai D Hove| The fight for the inheritance of Waverley Plastics and Waverley Blankets has taken a new twist after the surviving daughter of the late businessman Victor Cohen, Amanda Berkowitz successfully secured a certificate of private prosecution against their nephew Aron Vico.

In a letter to Senior Regional Magistrate at the Harare Magistrates Court, Warara and Associates who are representing Amanda Berkowitz notified that they had been instructed to proceed with private prosecution in a matter involving Amanda Cohen versus Aron Vico CR39/03/19.

“Attached hereto is the certificate nolle Prosequi in respect of the above matter granted by the Prosecutor General on 23 November 2020.

“We request that this matter be allocated an appropriate court date in the regional court as soon as dates are available,” reads Warara and Associates letter to the Harare Magistrates Court.

