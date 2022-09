Zanu PF Hooligans Throw Petrol Bomb At President Chamisa Motorcade

ALERT: As our Change Champion in Chief, Adv Nelson Chamisa was entering Gadzema Grounds for the rally today, a silver sedan vehicle AFA 1651 threw an explosive at his motorcade. This followed another incident last night where petrol bombs were thrown at the venue. #NoToViolence

