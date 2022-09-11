Zanu Pf Trio Hauled To Court For Assaulting CCC Members

By A Correspondent- Three Zanu PF youths were dragged to Mutoko magistrates courts yesterday after allegedly assaulting Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) members.

Innocencia Kapanga (35), Patson Dzenza(25) and Blessings Magidhi (35) appeared before magistrate Rumbidzayi Mhandu.

The trio pleaded not guilty and were remanded out of custody to September 23.

The state led by Nathan Majuru alleged on July 23 the trio heavily assaulted two CCC members Stephen Zenda and Christopher Katsande at Jonasi village Mutoko.

The trio were angered by a memorial service for a CCC member which was being conducted in their area.

In attacking the duo, the suspects used logs, fists open hands.

The trio was represented by their lawyer Kudakwashe Masiyenyama.

