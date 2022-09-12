Chamisa Survives Another Assassination Attempt

By James Gwati- CCC leader Nelson Chamisa has survived yet another assassination attempt by Zanu PF.

The plot to kill Chamisa happened Sunday in Chinhoyi when Zanu PF thugs threw a petrol bomb at the opposition party leader’s convoy.

Chamisa was lucky to escape the assassination as the detonating petrol bomb missed his car.

CCC spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere immediately issued a statement narrating what happened.

Below is her statement:

Today (Sunday), the CCC held a rally at Gadzema Grounds in Chinhoyi, Mashonaland West Province which

was graced by a bumper crowd of citizens. As the motorcade of our Change Champion in Chief,

Adv Nelson Chamisa, approached the entrance of the venue, a silver sedan vehicle AFA 1651 sped

past and threw explosives at the convoy. This incident happened hours after petrol bombs had been

thrown at the venue last night as our advance team was setting up for today’s gathering. We

condemn this cowardly act.

This latest assassination attempt comes barely a month after two similar threats on the life of Adv

Chamisa in Wedza and Gokwe Kabuyuni respectively. The attack follows death threats against Adv

Chamisa and the CCC by Zanu PF leaders including Aton Mashayanyika whose incitement to

violence was caught on camera but no arrests have taken place.

After the detonation of the explosives, the security team immediately intensified security at all entry

points of the venue to safeguard against a further security breach inside the venue. The security

team further had to manage the panicked crowd which was trying to run to safety. In the midst of

this emergency response effort, a misunderstanding arose between journalist Ruvimbo Muchenje

and one of our security officers leading to a regrettable incident of assault. Our communications

team immediately stepped in to de-escalate the incident.

We have since approached Ruvimbo Muchenje directly to offer our unreserved apology for the

incident. She graciously accepted our apology. For the avoidance of doubt, we remain committed

to ensuring a free and safe environment for journalists who cover our events. Journalism is never a

crime. Lessons have been learnt from this Incident and we are improving our protocols to ensure

such an incident does not transpire in the future.

We thank the citizens of Chinhoyi for their overwhelming support at the recent by-elections and for

turning out in their thousands to attend our Thank You Rally this afternoon. Our Change Champion

in Chief delivered a message of hope and inspiration and emphasized the need for all citizens to

register to vote in their masses so that we win Zimbabwe for change in 2023.

Vote for change.

Hohere

Fadzayi Mahere

National Spokesperson

https://twitter.com/CCCZimbabwe/status/1569043682313273345/photo/1

