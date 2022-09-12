Chamisa’s Life In Danger

By James Gwaii- Concerns have been raised over the safety of CCC leader Nelson Chamisa ahead of next year’s elections.

These concerns come after Zanu PF has put the opposition CCC leader under tight surveillance to assassinate him.

On Sunday, Zanu PF thugs threw a petrol bomb at the opposition party leader’s convoy when he approached the party’s thank you rally venue in Chinhoyi.

Luckily the detonating petrol bomb missed the youthful opposition party leader’s car.

This is not the first time attempts to kill Chamisa have been advanced by Zanu PF.

Early this year, similar attempts happened in Mutare and Masvingo, respectively.

