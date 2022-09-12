Khama Billiat Suffers Knee Injury

Zimbabwean winger Khama Billiat suffered a knee injury ahead of Kaizer Chiefs’ DStv Premiership match against Marumo Gallants, it has emerged.

The nimble-footed winger was a notable absentee in coach Arthur Zwane’s starting eleven against the Limpopo-based side today and Amakhosi confirmed it was due to injury.

“The Amakhosi medical room has been rather busy this week and Coach Arthur Zwane was forced to make some changes in the line-up and the bench when selecting his team for this afternoon’s encounter,” reads a statement on the club’s website.

“Defender Reeve Frosler is still out injured. He is joined by attacker Khama Billiat who suffered a knee injury. Siyabonga Ngezana and Cole Alexander have been ruled out due to a bout of flu, while midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has been given time off by the technical team as he’s dealing with a family bereavement.”- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

