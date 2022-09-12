Mvula Blunder Costs DeMbare Maximum Points

Spread the love

Dynamos goalkeeper Tymon Mvula conceded a late own goal as the Harare’s giants lost further ground in the title race, following a 1-1 draw with Black Rhinos at Vengere Stadium today.

Tonderai Ndiraya’s charges needed to dehorn Rhinos to keep the pressure on log leaders FC Platinum, who beat WhaWha 2-1 at Ascot Stadium yesterday.

DeMbare got off to the perfect start when Ghanian forward Emmanuel Paga thrust them ahead after barely 60 seconds on the clock.

When it seemed Dynamos would head back to the capital with maximum points, Mvula conceded an own goal in stoppage time.

The Harare giants are now eight points adrift of FC Platinum.

At Babourfields, Lynoth Chikuhwa scored a brace on either side of half time as Highlanders beat Triangle United 2-0.

Baltemar Brito’s charges have now won three games on the bounce and are serious contenders for a top four finish.

At the National Sports Stadium, struggling CAPS United’s woes continue after they were held to a goalless draw by relegation-threatened Tenax.

Lloyd Chitembwe’s men have not won any of their last three matches and being in the relegation matrix might turn out to be a huge possibility.- Soccer24 Zimbabwe

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...