Popular Zim Actress “Mai Sorobhi” Dies

By- Popular and veteran Zimbabwean actress, Mai Sorobhi has died.

Mai Sorobhi or Mai Parafini, real name Rhoda Mtembe died at the age of 79.

Her demise was announced by Kuwadzana West Member of Parliament, Johnson Matambo.

Matambo said the actress died Monday morning.

He said in a message shared on WhatsApp:

Makadii hama mose pano. Ndatambira mashoko anosuwisa. Rhoda Mutembe avo vanozivikanwa nezita rokunzi Mai Sorobhi kana kuti Mai Parafin vashaika. PaHarare Hospital. Tarasikirwa zvikuru semusha weKuwadzana Constituency uye seNyika.

The legislator confirmed the message.

Mai Sorobhi’s daughter, Martha Mtembe, also confirmed. She said:

Mhamha (Mai Sorobhi) vakambostroka (mom had a stroke) some four or five years ago and she had recovered. She then suffered another one recently which has now claimed her life.

