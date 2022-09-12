Sikandar Raza Makes History, Voted ICC Men’s Player Of The Month For August

The 36-year-old Zimbabwe National Cricket Team batting all-rounder Sikandar Raza has created history by becoming the ICC Men’s Player of the Month For August 2022 as he is the first player from the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team to win the award.

In August 2022, the batting all-rounder of the Zimbabwe National Cricket Team smashed three ODI centuries that helped him beat New Zealand National Cricket Team all-rounder Mitchell Santner and England National Cricket Team captain Ben Stokes to claim the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award for August.

Out of Sikandar Raza’s three ODI centuries in August, two came against Bangladesh National Cricket Team and one came against India National Cricket Team.

He smashed unbeaten 135 runs off 109 balls in the first ODI of the three-match ODI series against Bangladesh at the start of the month to help Zimbabwe seal the win in the first match.

In the second match, Raza once again showed his batting masterclass when Zimbabwe were in trouble and smashed 117* off 127 balls to help Zimbabwe win the match and get an unassailable lead in the series. Also, with the ball, he was very impressive in the series against Bangladesh.

His third century came against India National Cricket Team as he scored 115 runs off 95 balls in the third ODI, but he was unable to help his side win the match.

After winning the ICC Men’s Player of the Month award, Raza said that he is “humbled and honoured” to become the first Zimbabwe player to bag the award.

“I’m incredibly humbled and honoured to have won the player of the month award from the ICC – more humbling that I’m the first Zimbabwean to ever win such an award,” Raza said.

“I would like to thank everybody who has been in the changeroom with me over the past three to four months – that goes out to the technical staff and to the players. Without you guys, this would not have been possible.

“Lastly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans in Zimbabwe and overseas for all your prayers, for all your wishes…they were well received and I’m forever grateful.”

