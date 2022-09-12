Zanu PF Boss Suspended Over Violence

By- Zanu PF has reportedly suspended Buhera district co-ordinating committee (DCC) chairperson Cosmore Chimombe over intra-party violence that erupted in the district two weeks ago.

According to NewsDay the violence was recorded during the party’s district restructuring exercise to establish party cell structures in Chimombe East, Chimvuri and Chiremwa.

The party’s national political commissar Mike Bimha had assigned Mashonaland East provincial members to restructure the three districts of Buhera.

However, violence flared and the provincial members were forced to flee for their lives. A report to Bimha seen

Reads the report:

After you (Bimha) assigned us on a restructuring exercise, we failed to complete the assignment since the party leadership of the area did not accommodate us. Instead, they instigated violence.

The leader present was DCC chairperson Chimombe among others. As we arrived there were more than 30 people at the party offices. Unfortunately, the co-ordinator on the day had not yet arrived. He later arrived with one Mutero and proceeded without even greeting us, although he noticed that we were visitors.

When we wanted to address the meeting, unfortunately no one wanted to listen to us and they started to sing. The mob became more violent, threatening to beat us since it was in possession of weapons.

We expected the chairman to control the mob but instead, violent threats increased. We managed to escape through the window with the mob in hot pursuit.

Insiders in the ruling party yesterday said Chimombe has since been suspended over the violence.

Both Chimombe and the party’s provincial chairman Mike Madiro refused to comment on the matter.

-NewsDay

