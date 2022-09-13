“Hands Off People’s President”

Tinashe Sambiri|Zanu PF wants to cause social unrest in the country and justify the postponement of elections.

This was said by CCC Youth Assembly spokesperson Stephen Sarkozy Chuma.

According to Chuma, the bomb attack indicates Zanu PF is afraid of losing the 2023 polls.

“Continued attempts on President @nelsonchamisa’s life by ZANU PF misfits is a cause for concern.

Chinhoyi was a 3rd time within a month. They want to cause social unrest.

We don’t want another Somalia or Afghanistan on our shores! Chinhoyi marked 2nd Chimurenga,”Sarkozy wrote on Twitter.

