Hundreds Flood Streets To Demand Sikhala Release

Tinashe Sambiri|Hundreds of CCC members flooded the streets of Windhoek, Namibia to protest at the prolonged detention of Hon Job Sikhala, Hon Godfrey Karakadzai Sithole and Nyatsime activists.

CCC Namibia Namibia says change champions in that country will continue to push for the release of party members.

Citizens Coalition for Change Namibia Windhoek Branch flooded the streets demanding the immediate release of Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala & others.

13 September 2022

Saturday was an extremely busy day in Windhoek, Namibia as change champions who subscribe to the yellow revolution flooded the streets demanding the immediate and unconditional release of prisoners of conscience Hon Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala, Godfrey Sithole, the Nyatsime 14 and Stephen Ndundu in Mutawatawa.

Our leaders were arrested on concocted charges on June 14 2022 to date. The cobra-headed protesters took to the streets because they suspect law fare since our change champions were denied bail on multiple occasions without justification from the compromised courts.

The Rundu branch is greatly inspired by the revolutionary gesture of change seekers who exhibited their valor and mettle to demonstrate against the perpetual incarceration of our fellow compatriots at the hell-hole of Chikurubi Maximum Prison for speaking truth to power. Residents of Windhoek believe that everyone is equal before the supreme law of the country. Job Saro Wiwa Sikhala and all political prisoners have the right to bail but ZANU-PF’s capture of the judiciary is quite astounding. Citizens in Namibia are clamoring for an abrupt end to this stinking selective application of the law.

What perturbs social democrats in Namibia is that those who loot state resources and incite public violence such as Abton Mashayanyika are walking scot-free when our fellow change champions are languishing in prison cells on trumped-up charges aimed at putting them on mute ahead of 2023.

We have seen all corrupt and violent ZANU-PF leaders getting bail before they even appear in court. Citizens in Namibia stress that the executive should not interfere with the judiciary. Protesters were advocating for an independent court system not forgetting all-state institutions.

Despite efforts to win our diaspora vote which is a non-negotiable right, we shall remain determined to encourage our people in Namibia and across the globe to go and register to vote for a complete change in 2023. Citizens are exhausted of selling cockroach poison, brooms, mops, and others goodies in the streets of Namibia hence the dire need to be a registered voters for the change that delivers.

The District Interim Spokesperson, Tapiwa Tapshinda Mugore invited SADC, African Union(AU), and the United Nations(UN) to aid us to establish independent state institutions such as the judiciary and ZEC which are exploited by the politically inept regime to rig the people’s vote.

Interim Chairperson Elisha Chambara made it clear that voting is part of independence therefore all right-thinking and progressive Zimbabweans in Namibia should gear up for a robust registration campaign toward the 6 million votes target. The message was conveyed:register to vote, vote for change, and be ready to defend the vote from the election fraudsters in ZANU-PF who continue to suppress the voice of the people using violence, torture, arbitrary arrests, long pre-trial detentions, manipulation of the courts and intimidation in the countryside. This must be resisted with equal measure.

Demonstrators intended to mount political and diplomatic pressure on SADC, AU, and UN so that they could pay attention to the untold suffering of our people in Namibia, South Africa, Zambia, Swaziland, Botswana, and overseas. The protesters called for the respect of the constitution and constitutionalism in Zimbabwe. The citizens appealed to regional and international organizations to cheap in and assist us to help ourselves out of this artificial quandary emanating from the incompetence of the ZANU-PF regime.

Let’s all go and register to vote because our vote is our voice. We should go to Zimbabwe in our astronomical numbers so that we can amplify our voices against senseless and bare-faced corruption. ZEC’s independence was also one of the protesters’ concerns on Saturday, there is a need to have guaranteed elections that are free, fair, credible, and unfettered in the motherland. A country has more than 95% literacy rate but there are astonishing numbers of assisted voters including nurses, teachers, and students in successive elections. Election observers should cover all rural areas where people are frog-marched to vote for ZANU-PF against their will.

