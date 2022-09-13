Mai TT Faces Arrest

By-People and corporates which rendered socialite and comedian “Mai Titi” services and cash for her wedding are now planning to sue her for failing to settle her debts.

Mai Titi had a flamboyant wedding with her US-based boyfriend Tinashe Maphosa where she splashed up to US$100 000 back in April.

So extravagant was the wedding ceremony that Mai Titi invited South African songbird, Kelly Khumalo to serenade guests.

However, it later turned out that she did not fork the whole amount from her own pocket. According to the comedienne, she had borrowed some of the money in anticipation that her husband would reimburse as agreed.

Alas, after the wedding, Maphosa did not honour his word, which led to Mai Titi’s public meltdown where she was demanding money from him to pay back their creditors.

The public spat soon degenerated and the two had to call it quits just four months into their union.

In a move to signify a new chapter, Mai Titi last week burnt her expensive wedding gown which she initially said was worth US$4 000 before changing goal posts to a whopping US$6 000.

Many found her actions insensible considering the fact that there was once a Go Fund Me campaign to help pull her out of debt.

Now, just a few days after burning the dress, Mai Titi has revealed that people she owe money are on her case after they spotted her looking glamorous at the recently held Miss Zimbabwe Beauty Contest 2022.

