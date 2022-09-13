Odinga Snubs Ruto’s Inauguration

Spread the love

By James Gwati- Kenya’s veteran opposition leader, Raila Odinga, has snubbed the inauguration of his rival William Ruto.

Ruto was last week declared the winner by Kenya’s Supreme court after losing a bid contesting the outcome of the August 9, 2022, election.

In a statement posted on his social media platforms, Odinga said he does not recognise Ruto as the President of Kenya.

Below is the statement:

RE: INVITATION TO HE. WILLIAM RUTO’S INAUGURATION

This evening, I received a letter and a telephone call from H.E Dr. William

Ruto inviting me to his inauguration set for tomorrow, September 13, 2022

I regret however that I will not be available for the inauguration because I am

out of the country and I also have other serious concerns.

First, I believe that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,

the body in charge of our elections, did not conduct a free and fair election.

Secondly, I believe that the ruling of the Supreme Court was not based on the

facts and the law, even though we accepted it.

For these reasons, the outcome of the election remains indeterminate.

Once I return to the country, I will, jointly with Azimio la Umoja One Kenya

Coalition Party leaders, announce our next steps as we seek to deepen and

strengthen our democracy.

We can only do so if we reform and transform the key institutions that are

charged with protecting and advancing our democracy.

In the meantime, I applaud and thank our supporters and Kenyans who came

out in large numbers to vote for us on August 9, 2022.

Why I won’t be available for William Ruto's inauguration. pic.twitter.com/ibD5g7WrPK — Raila Odinga (@RailaOdinga) September 12, 2022

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...