Tagwirei Dumps His Ally Dzete For Bashing Wife

By A Correspondent| Business Mogul Kudakwashe Tagwirei is reportedly contemplating on dumping his ally Simon Dzete over reports that he is frequently bashing his wife and failing to settle domestic disputes.

Dzete, an import specialist, is accused of physically abusing his wife (name withheld) whom he has been married to for the past five years.

ZimEye sources claim that at one point, the Dzete, who owns Delfina Customs Clearing company, pulled a knife threatening to kill his wife before she ran away to seek refuge at Fossil Contracting owner Obey Chimuka’s house.

It is further alleged that Tagwirei who has been playing a huge role in resolving their disputes, has given Dzete an ultimatum to stop physically abusing his wife or risk losing business dealings with him.

Sources claim Dzete was told by Tagwirei that he should be able to resolve his domestic issues without having to involve the Sakunda Holdings boss or his associates.

Dzete is allegedly renting a flat in Harare that he uses for hosting his concubines. This is believed to be one of the sources of conflicts with his wife.

Against this background, ZimEye understands that Tagwirei is afraid of being tarnished by Dzete hence he has issued him an ultimatum to resolve his issues with his wife.

Delfina, Dzete’s company, plays a big role in Tagwirei’s empire as it offers tax consultancy, freight and clearing services.

