The police are appealing to members of the public with missing relatives to assist in the identification of a male adult whose body was found lying along Willowvale Road near Rothmans traffic lights on June 11, 2022.

In a press statement, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the victim is aged between 22 to 30 years.

The victim was wearing a jacket, dark track bottoms and a pair of slippers. The body has no visible wounds or injuries.

Ass Comm Nyathi said anyone with information should contact CID Homicide on (0242)758031, National Complaints Desk on (0242) 703631, Harare Operations on (242)748836 or WhatsApp on 0712800197 or report to the nearest Police Station.- The Herald

