Chamisa To Address Media On Economic Crisis

By James Gwati- The opposition CCC will hold a media briefing this afternoon on the continued economic crisis in the country.

CCC posted on social media that the presser would be held at the media center at Noon.

Posted CCC:

CCC Presser The deepening political crisis in Zimbabwe. Time: 12 pm Venue: Media Centre All media invited

