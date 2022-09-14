Makandiwa Holds Zanu PF Election Campaign Sermons
14 September 2022
By James Gwati-Controversial preacher Emmanuel Makandiwa is now holding sermons praising Zanu PF ahead of the next year’s elections.
This Sunday, Makandiwa resumed such sermons and said the Zanu PF government was a heaven blessing.
Here is what he said and posted by his followers:
During Sunday Service at UFIC Chitungwiza Basilica Prophet Makandiwa reminded the nation that Pres
‘s govt came into existence because of prayer. God saved the Pres after food poisoning for a divine purpose and further said that Pres ED is like the biblical Cyrus