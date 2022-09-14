Mbinga Points Gun At Honda Fit Driver

Spread the love

Simbarashe Maponga (25) is a terrified man because while he was driving along Victoria Falls Road heading to Mpilo Central Hospital a Mercedes Benz driver pulled out a gun and pointed it at him while threatening to kill him.

Maponga who was driving a Honda Fit said the scary incident happened along Victoria Falls Road just before the turn-off to Mpilo Central Hospital.

He said he saw a Mercedes Benz speeding towards him and when it got nearer, he sensed danger and pulled off the road.

Shockingly the Benz driver made a screeching halt in front of his car and disembarked from his car before heading to him.

“He confronted me while hurling insults and pulled out a pistol and threatened to shoot me,” he said.

In a fit of rage, he poked him with the back side of the gun threatening to shoot him and when he saw a Kombi approaching, he got into his car and drove off.

Maponga reported the incident at Babourfields police station.- B-Metro

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...