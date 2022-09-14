Zanu PF Absorbs Makandiwa

By James Gwati-Zanu PF has absorbed the Emmanuel Makandiwa-led United Family International Church (UFIC) and converted it into its 2023 campaign agent.

On Sunday, Zanu PF national Political Commissar Mike Bimha and his wife were at Makandiwa’s Church in Chitungwiza.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa instructed Bimha to visit Makandiwa’s church frequently.

In his address, the coerced Makandiwa said that Zanu PF was developing the nation.

He said:

You highlighted something which is very crucial, Dr Bimha that we have managed to stretch as a nation in terms of development.

However, not much is being said concerning the developments taking place and we are behind in terms of marketing ourselves globally. There is a lot that has to be known about us.

… As men of God, we need to deal with the cloud that hovers around this country because if it is not removed, the citizens will remain under that cloud.

There is need for prayer to be raised so that people can begin to appreciate good things.

In his address, Bimha urged UFIC as well as other churches to continue praying for peace and unity in the country. He said:

Unity is what we seek from Prophet Makandiwa and your church, and we ask you to pray for us. It is through your prayers that we are still living in peace. Other countries have wars every time.

Peace does not just come, it’s through your prayers. You might pray silently without making any noise about it, but we know that you pray for this country Prophet Makandiwa.

Bimha also told the congregants that the government values the role of the churches in the country and the national constitution recognises freedom of worship. |

