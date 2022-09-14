Zanu PF, CCC Fight Over Flea Market Space At Mupedzanhamo

Spread the love

Violence flared up between Zanu-PF and Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) youths in Harare yesterday morning as they fiercely fought for control of flea market spaces in Mbare’s Mupedzanhamo area.

Tension has been simmering between CCC and Zanu-PF youths over control of the markets currently being controlled by ruling party activists, who are reportedly preying on hawkers who pay them varying fees to operate in the area.

When NewsDay arrived at the scene, some vending stalls and vehicles had been damaged, while shops around the area were forced to close.

Anti-riot police had to fire teargas to stop the clashes involving stone-throwing and hand-to-hand tussles.

But the skirmishes later resumed in the afternoon, prompting police to again heavily deploy in the area.

Mayor Jacob Mafume condemned the fights .

“As city council, we have always maintained that we need to deal with the situation in Mbare, the area needs to be renewed and have order,” he said.

“We cannot continue with the Wild West mentality that is in Mbare. People are being victimised, spaces being taken and it is difficult to provide services to Mbare.

“We need a solution to the issues of Mbare, which includes all stakeholders to come up with an infrastructure, social and economic plan that serves the interest of the residents.

“We condemn violence by space barons and the attacks that are happening there. We need peace to prevail.”

Vendors Initiative for Social and Economic Transformation director Samuel Wadzai also spoke on the skirmishes.

-Newsday

Share this: Tweet





Like this: Like Loading...