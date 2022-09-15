BREAKING: Govt Confirms Mnangagwa Isn’t At All Attending Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

By Farai D Hove | The state owned Sunday Mail paper has confirmed a ZimEye expose that Emmerson Mnangagwa is not at all attending British Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

At the time government spokesperson Nick Mangwana was dismissing a fake letter purporting that Mnangagwa has been blocked for attending, ZimEye grilled the Perm Sec on why he is failing to further explain that Mnangagwa’s itinerary does not include London.

The state owned paper has since confirmed the ZimEye expose’ revealing that Mnangagwa is not at all flying in for the funeral. He will be represented by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commissioner, Kudzai Shava’s father, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Frederick Shava.

Shava will represent Mnangagwa at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London next week, the paper reports.

Mnangagwa will not be able to attend.



Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (Presidential Communications) Mr George Charamba was quoted saying: “The Foreign Minister (Shava) is attending for the President, who is scheduled to leave for United Nations General Assembly on the day.”

Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral, which is expected to be attended more than 192 Heads of State and Government from around the world, will take place at Westminster Abbey on Monday.

