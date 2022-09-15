Mnangagwa Folds Hands As Nation Burns

Tinashe Sambiri|The Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) is ready to launch the PREPARE document that seeks to push for reforms before polls.

The PREPARE document spells out seven key reforms that have to be implemented before elections.

Addressing a media briefing in Harare on Wednesday, CCC deputy spokesperson Gift Ostallos Siziba described the attacks on President Nelson Chamisa’s motorcade in Chinhoyi and Gokwe as worrisome.

“The country is clearly burning, and the state has shown indifference towards resolving these problems. The plight of the ordinary citizens is not at the center of government’s programme of action to resolve the problems,”Siziba said.

