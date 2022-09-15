Mnangagwa Still Angry

President Emmerson Mnangagwa is reportedly angry with Zanu-PF’s dismal performance in his own backyard of Kwekwe, where the party failed to win in two recent by-elections.

The ruling party lost Kwekwe Central which was won by Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) candidate Judith Tobaiwa ahead of John Mapurazi of Zanu-PF, while the party’s Mbizo constituency candidate, Vongai Mupereri, was beaten by CCC’s Settlement Chikwinya.

Former State Security Minister, Owen ‘Mudha’ Ncube, recently told party supporters in Kwekwe that Mnangagwa was livid with the losses.

“I want to tell you this, that not only the party, but also the President is unhappy with the by-election results. The President is displeased that the party lost Kwekwe Central and Mbizo,” Ncube said.

He added that the loss should be taken seriously and remedied.

The feared former minister further accused some party members of sabotaging the party leading to the loss.

“You are the ones who caused us to lose. How do you explain a situation whereby, in Mbizo three quarters of the people who voted were Zanu-PF members, but the party went on to lose,” charged Ncube.

“That issue is still fresh. In Kwekwe the issue is also still fresh. We gathered that there are people in the structures who gave our people US$5 not to vote in the by-elections, its well known. That issue is still fresh. If you are sabotaging a Zanu-PF MP you are a sell-out,” he added.

Ncube, however, said the party has decided to forge ahead as united formation ahead of the elections.

The unity starting with the leadership.

“We have said let us put our differences aside and forge ahead as a united force ahead of the impending polls.

“We are rallying behind our provincial chairperson Larry Mavhima and his deputy Edison Chiherenge. If you heard that we were not seeing eye to eye with Mavhima that’s a thing of the past. If you heard we were not seeing eye to eye with Mackenzie that’s now a thing of the past.

“We are now a united front as we are forging a united front to deliver victory for President Mnangagwa. Our President has already won the elections. How can he not win when he has us as his foot-soldiers. Youths and women have already paved the way by endorsing the President.

“This is not yet time to campaign for any other candidate but the President only. There is no campaign presently for MP or council candidates,” he said.

