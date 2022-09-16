Brutal Murder In Central Harare

Police in Harare are investigating a murder case where Blessing Chituu (30) was attacked by four unknown male adults at Corner Rotten Row Road and Belvedere Road on 13/09/22 at about 1900 hours.

The victim sustained head injuries and died before being taken to the hospital. In another case, on 13/09/22 at around 1600 hours, Brian Mhadzo (26) died at Silvermoon panning sites, Battlefields, Kadoma, after he was attacked by unknown assailants.

Anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.- ZRP

